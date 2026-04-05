LG Energy Solution is widening its patent offensive to automakers, stepping up pressure across the EV supply chain as it moves to enforce core battery technologies, industry sources said Sunday.

The company recently filed for an injunction against Volvo Car Korea, alleging patent infringement in batteries used in the electric SUV EX30.

The model uses prismatic nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries supplied by China’s Sunwoda, the apparent target of the legal push.

At the same time, LG Energy Solution — through its patent management partner Tulip Innovation — filed a complaint with the Trade Commission under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, requesting an investigation into unfair trade practices. Authorities have since launched a probe.

Tulip has also filed a similar injunction in Germany against Nissan, targeting its hybrid SUV Qashqai, which is equipped with Sunwoda batteries alleged to infringe the same patents.

At the center of the dispute is a patent covering an electrode assembly structure — a core technology that integrates electrode layers using a coated separator to enhance stability. The technology is widely used in high-capacity, high-output batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Tulip has already secured a favorable ruling in Germany against Sunwoda, winning a sales ban and product recall order over the same patent, and has also prevailed in related cases involving separator coating technology.

In February, the firm filed another complaint with Korea’s Trade Commission, alleging patent infringement in battery packs used in Renault’s Grand Koleos SUV, continuing its legal push.

With a broad portfolio of foundational patents spanning materials, electrode assembly and battery packs, LG Energy Solution is expected to further intensify enforcement.

As of end-2025, the company held more than 51,000 registered patents and around 90,000 pending applications, including over 1,000 strategic patents.