LX Pantos said Sunday that it is teaming up with SK Innovation E&S to expand solar power projects across logistics centers, as part of a broader push to integrate renewable energy into logistics operations.

The two companies formalized the partnership in Seoul on Friday, aiming to accelerate the rollout of solar facilities and develop linked energy systems across LX Pantos’ logistics network.

Under the agreement, LX Pantos will provide sites and infrastructure at its logistics centers while building systems to generate, consume and distribute renewable energy internally. SK Innovation E&S will oversee investment, design, construction, operation and maintenance of the solar facilities.

LX Pantos plans to install solar systems with a combined capacity of 2 megawatts at three sites — the Megawise Cheongna Center in Incheon, New Port Eco Logistics Center in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, and SC Yongin Center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province.

The company also plans to introduce an energy linkage system that will allow electricity generated at the Yongin center to be supplied to the Changwon facility, improving overall efficiency.

Once completed, the project is expected to cut carbon emissions by about 1,200 metric tons annually.

LX Pantos has already built and operates a 2.5-megawatt solar facility at its Sihwa MTV Logistics Center and plans to expand similar systems across its broader logistics network.

“This partnership offers a model for transforming logistics centers into infrastructure capable of both renewable energy generation and power sharing,” an LX Pantos official said. “We will continue to advance climate response strategies and ESG initiatives tailored to the logistics industry.”