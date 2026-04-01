DAVOS, Switzerland, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines Social Security System (SSS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Singapore-based fintech firm Surfin Meta Digital Technology (Surfin) outlining areas of collaboration to modernize and digitally enable selected SSS financial service programs. The MOU serves as a framework for cooperation, with both parties identifying opportunities to improve service delivery for members, pensioners, and their beneficiaries, while supporting financial inclusion and operational efficiency across the national pension and social insurance system.

The MOU was signed at the first ever InvestPhilippines Business Pavilion, following a panel session on the potential of AI to strengthen public-sector and pension-fund service delivery. This was held during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from January 19 to 23, 2026.

Under the MOU, SSS and Surfin will explore the potential integration of AI credit scoring, big data modelling, and chatbot technology into its existing platforms, including loan administration, member servicing, and back‑end risk management processes. Focus areas may also include digital enhancements to loan administration, workflow automation to improve operational efficiency, and explainable, auditable analytics to support oversight and compliance.

As part of the exploratory collaboration, Surfin will make its proprietary risk management engines and analytics platforms available for assessment, while both parties co-develop pilot programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives within the local financial ecosystem. The engagement reflects Surfin's growing presence in the Philippines and its experience in designing digital financial applications for large institutions.

SSS is exploring digital upgrades to selected financial service programs through artificial intelligence and data-driven tools as part of a broader push to modernize its services.

Quote from Surfin

"The Philippines remains a strategically important market for Surfin, and the signing of this MOU is an important step toward advancing digital financial solutions for underserved communities in the country, including the Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) community," said Dr. Yanan Wu, Founder and CEO of Surfin.

"As a global fintech company committed to transparent and accessible digital financial services, this collaboration reflects our continued efforts to leverage artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies to support individuals and small businesses that face challenges within traditional financial infrastructure. This collaboration will allow us to explore how AI-enabled financial technologies can support broader financial inclusion initiatives. We look forward to contributing insights and technical expertise as SSS explores the development of its digital financial tools."

Quote from SSS

"The MOU marks an initial step towards assessing how AI, advanced data analytics, and conversational AI tools could support SSS' financial services, in line with the Philippines' broader digital transformation agenda, following the directive of Department of Finance Secretary and Social Security Commission Chairman Frederick D. Go to maximize the use of technology in delivering efficient and accessible services to SSS members." said Robert Joseph M. de Claro, President and Chief Executive Officer of SSS.

De Claro notes that artificial intelligence presents opportunities for pension funds to manage large volumes of member and financial data more efficiently, support informed long-term decision-making, and automate routine processes. "AI can help strengthen governance and enable personalised member services, from retirement-planning tools to interactive digital assistants. We look forward to exploring Surfin's risk management tools and pilot initiatives in support of the Philippines' digital agenda, with the goal of delivering faster and more inclusive services to Filipino workers."

About Surfin Meta Digital Technology

Surfin is a global fintech platform providing digital financial services for the unbanked and underbanked across emerging markets, including consumer lending, credit cards, payments and remittances, wealth management, and Fintech-as-a-service.

Leveraging AI, big data analytics, and proprietary risk management technologies, Surfin has developed a scalable cross-border platform designed to deliver transparent and inclusive financial solutions.

For more information, please visit www.surfinglobal.com.

About SSS

The SSS is a state-run social insurance program providing retirement, disability, maternity, sickness and other benefits to millions of Filipino workers and their families. SSS continues to pursue digital modernisation initiatives to improve service delivery and accessibility for members and beneficiaries across the Philippines and overseas.

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