The foreign ministry is taking action under relevant laws against a South Korean national reportedly seeking to enter the Gaza Strip after a failed attempt in October last year, an official said Tuesday.

The national, identified as Kim Ah-hyun, previously attempted to enter Gaza aboard a ship with humanitarian activists in October, but was intercepted by Israeli forces and released after two days of detention.

A foreign ministry official said Kim is believed to be attempting to enter the Gaza Strip a second time, despite being warned that unauthorized travel to the area could result in punishment.

South Korea currently designates the Gaza Strip as a travel ban zone, and unauthorized visits could lead to a jail term of up to one year or a fine of up to 10 million won ($6,540).

"The government has been reviewing relevant laws to protect the lives and safety of South Korean nationals, and is taking necessary action," the ministry official said, without elaborating.

According to sources, the foreign ministry has notified Kim that she could face criminal punishment if she visits Gaza, after she expressed her intent to try again in an interview with a local news outlet in January.

Kim has not responded to the ministry's recent attempts to contact her, including text messages and emails, the sources added.

"With airstrikes continuing across the Middle East, visiting the Gaza Strip is extremely dangerous compared with October last year," the official said. (Yonhap)