Belarus is set to open an embassy in Pyongyang following a recent summit between President Alexander Lukashenko and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Belarusian state media reported.

The Belarusian Telegraph Agency reported Friday that Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov told reporters Lukashenko had ordered the establishment of a diplomatic mission in Pyongyang during a briefing on his North Korea visit.

Lukashenko visited Pyongyang from March 25 to 26, during which Belarus and North Korea signed a treaty of friendship and cooperation. The visit marked the first by a Belarusian leader to the North.

Observers say the trip highlights deepening ties among North Korea, Russia and Belarus, as Pyongyang has strengthened its relations with Moscow into what it describes as a “blood alliance” following troop deployments to support Russia.

The report added that Lukashenko identified healthcare, education and agriculture as key areas for cooperation between the two countries.

“They are concerned about food security just as much as we are,” Lukashenko was quoted as saying. “We can support them and serve as a backbone.”

Separately, Lukashenko invited Kim to visit Belarus, the report said.