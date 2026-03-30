Jin of BTS reached 1.2 billion streams on Spotify with his second solo EP “Echo,” label Big Hit Music announced Monday.

The EP debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 3 and, led by lead track “Don’t Say You Love Me,” generated 1 billion streams in about seven months to become the most-streamed K-pop solo single on the platform last year. The single debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 13 and on the UK Official Singles Top 100 at No. 10.

Meanwhile, BTS on Friday released “Keep Swimming,” a remix of the group's fifth album “Arirang.” The nine-track album includes remixes from each of the seven members, who reimagine "Ariring" lead track “Swim” in different genres. Jin opted for an alternative rock remix.