As cherry blossoms bloom, South Korea’s food and beverage industry is rolling out a familiar but strategic playbook: limited-edition spring menus designed to capture fleeting seasonal demand.

From pastel-toned drinks to blossom-themed packaging, brands are leaning into what has become a key marketing window. The cherry blossom season, while brief, coincides with a surge in outdoor activity and travel — a combination that companies are using to drive both foot traffic and social media buzz.

This spring, Starbucks Korea introduced the Cherry Blossom White Peach Cream Frappuccino, a Korean launch of a drink previously available only in Japan. The beverage blends sweet white peach flavors with subtle cherry blossom notes, layered with milk pudding and peach jelly for added texture.

Starbucks' seasonal drinks are often paired with limited-edition merchandise, such as tumblers and mugs featuring cherry blossom motifs.

Other coffee chains are following suit. Paul Bassett has unveiled a full lineup of cherry blossom-themed beverages and desserts, including a cherry blossom cafe latte with condensed milk cream, a yogurt-based frappe, and a matcha latte infused with floral notes. The menu extends to ice cream offerings, emphasizing both flavor and visual appeal.

The strategy extends beyond coffee. Hite Jinro recently launched a spring edition of its Ilpoom Jinro liquor, featuring a label adorned with cherry blossoms and its signature toad character enjoying the cherry blossom view. A gift set pairing the bottles with redesigned on-the-rocks glasses heightens Jinro's seasonal appeal without altering the core product.

Limited-edition campaigns tied to cherry blossoms help boost store visits and increase short-term revenue, often through bundled goods or collectible items.

“Spring limited editions have become an annual stage for brands to demonstrate their planning capabilities and trend leadership,” an industry official said. “Companies are evolving these campaigns to offer experiential value — combining unique recipes with goods that consumers are willing to pay for.”