HD Construction Equipment is strengthening its foothold in Australia, using customized sales strategies to capture increasing demand.

The company said Friday its construction equipment sales in Australia had surged 56 percent year-on-year in January and February to over 100 units.

HD Construction Equipment expects annual sales to more than double from the 439 units it sold last year, supported by an expanded dealer network.

The equipment maker said it was leveraging Korea Eximbank’s “Export Vitality ON” financing package, which provides funding, preferential interest rates and higher credit limits for companies’ expansion into new overseas markets.

HD Construction Equipment’s has enjoyed strong momentum in global orders since the integration of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment and HD Hyundai Infracore on Jan. 1.

The company is targeting annual revenue of 14.8 trillion won ($9.8 billion) and aims to rank among the world’s top 10 equipment makers by 2030.

Australia, with annual demand of approximately 25,000 units, remains a key market with strong growth potential. This is driven by government-led infrastructure projects in roads, railways and energy, along with sustained demand fromthe mining sector.

According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the Australian construction equipment market is projected to grow from $3.6 billion in 2026 to about $4.5 billion by 2031.

The company is targeting the compact equipment segment — which accounts for roughly half of total demand — by expanding its dealer network and enhancing localized products and services. It plans to add to its mini excavator lineup while introducing new products, including compact track loaders and dozers, to further broaden its compact portfolio in Australia this year.

“We are accelerating our push into the Australian market by drawing on the combined sales networks and product competitiveness of the Hyundai and Develon brands,” a company official said.

The official added that the company would continue to expand the global footprint of Korean construction equipment through close cooperation with Korea Eximbank and local partners.