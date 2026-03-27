Xi Jinping (not pictured), general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, holds talks with Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, at the Great Hall of the People on September 4, 2025 in Beijing, China. (Getty Images)
Xi Jinping (not pictured), general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, holds talks with Kim Jong-un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, at the Great Hall of the People on September 4, 2025 in Beijing, China. (Getty Images)

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his reelection as president of the State Affairs Commission, the North's state media reported Friday.

Xi delivered the message Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency reported, adding that the Chinese leader reaffirmed Beijing's "unwavering" policy to safeguard, solidify and advance bilateral ties.

Kim had been reappointed as president of state affairs after Pyongyang held its first session of its new Supreme People's Assembly earlier this week. (Yonhap)