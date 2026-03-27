Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his reelection as president of the State Affairs Commission, the North's state media reported Friday.

Xi delivered the message Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency reported, adding that the Chinese leader reaffirmed Beijing's "unwavering" policy to safeguard, solidify and advance bilateral ties.

Kim had been reappointed as president of state affairs after Pyongyang held its first session of its new Supreme People's Assembly earlier this week. (Yonhap)