Police said Friday they have referred Rep. Jang Kyung-tae to the prosecution over allegations that he sexually harassed a female aide of another lawmaker.

Jang, an independent who left the ruling Democratic Party last week amid the scandal, is accused of sexually harassing the aide during a staff dinner at a restaurant in Seoul's Yeouido in October 2024.

Police opened an investigation after the aide filed a complaint last year. Last week, a police committee convened at the lawmaker's request recommended that he be referred to prosecutors over the allegations.

The committee also recommended referral following further investigation regarding allegations that he inflicted "secondary harm" by exposing the aide's identity.

Jang has been referred to the prosecution on both counts, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.

He has denied the allegations and vowed to prove his innocence. (Yonhap)