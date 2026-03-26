South Korea’s fine dining scene secured a strong showing on this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, with six Seoul establishments earning places on the 2026 ranking unveiled Wednesday in Hong Kong.

The figure marks an increase from four Seoul entries last year, underscoring the city’s growing influence in Asia’s culinary landscape.

The Chairman in Hong Kong, led by chef-owner Danny Yip, topped the list with its refined reinterpretation of classic Cantonese cuisine. Dishes include steamed flowery crab with aged Shaoxing wine and delicately balanced seasonal plates rooted in Chinese culinary tradition.

Among Seoul restaurants, Mingles led the group at No. 4, continuing to define contemporary Korean cuisine through a seasonal tasting menu rooted in local ingredients and traditional fermentation. Chef Kang Min-goo’s approach — presenting diners with raw produce at the start of the meal — reflects a broader movement among Seoul chefs to foreground provenance and seasonality.

Onjium, at No. 14, takes a more scholarly route. Helmed by Cho Eun-hee and Park Sung-bae, the restaurant draws from historical Korean texts to reinterpret centuries-old recipes. Its dual identity as restaurant and cultural studio highlights a key trend in Seoul dining: positioning food within a wider narrative of heritage, design and education.

Further down the list, Eatanic Garden (No. 26) offers a distinctly modern, almost theatrical experience. Located atop Josun Palace, the restaurant replaces traditional menus with illustrated cards for each course, allowing chef Son Jong-won to adapt dishes fluidly to seasonal ingredients.

Mosu, ranked No. 41, reflects chef Anh Sung-jae’s international pedigree, blending Korean flavors with techniques honed at globally renowned kitchens. The result is a personal, narrative-driven menu that bridges Seoul and the broader fine dining world.

Two additional Seoul entries are Bium (No. 43) and 7th Door (No. 49).

Thailand also emerged as a dominant force this year. Bangkok recorded the highest number of entries by city with nine restaurants on the list, including several top-ranked establishments such as Gaggan (No. 3), Nusara (No. 5) and Sorn (No. 12), reinforcing its position as a regional culinary hub.

Beyond the main list, Seoul received additional recognition. San, a Gangnam-based restaurant that opened in 2024, was named the “One to Watch,” signaling momentum among a new generation of chefs. Onjium’s Cho Eun-hee was awarded Asia’s Best Female Chef 2026, highlighting her role in preserving and modernizing Korean royal court cuisine.

The rankings are determined by votes from more than 350 industry experts, including food critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional gastronomic specialists, forming the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy. This year’s list features restaurants from 17 cities across the region.