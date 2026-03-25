Mid-season League of Legends showdown to run for two weeks in South Korea

The Mid-Season Invitational, one of the most prestigious international competitions in the League of Legends esports calendar, will take place in Daejeon this June.

Held annually in the middle of the competitive season, MSI serves as a global showdown between top teams from each regional league. It is widely regarded as the second-most prestigious League of Legends tournament, after the World Championship.

This year’s event is scheduled to run from June 28 to July 12 at the Daejeon Convention Center, which hosted the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) Summer Finals in 2023.

A total of 11 teams will compete. Among the six major regions, five — including LCK (Korea), LCS (North America), LCP (Asia-Pacific), LEC (EMEA) and LPL (China) — will each send two representatives, while CBLOL (Brazil) will be represented by one team.

A play-in stage will feature the second-seeded teams from four regions, LCK, LCS, LCP and LEC, with the winner joining the eight team bracket.

This year's MSI play-in stage will run from June 28 to July 1, followed by the knockout stage beginning July 3 and concluding with the final on July 12.

Tickets will be released in phases via Interpark. Domestic sales will begin on May 21, while a limited number of tickets for international buyers will be made available earlier on April 21 and 23.

Meanwhile, the League of Legends World Championship, the most prestigious LoL event, will take place later this year in the US. The Swiss stage and knockout stage will be held in Texas. The Swiss stage is scheduled for Oct. 23-31, followed by the knockout stage, with quarterfinals from Nov. 3-6 and semifinals on Nov. 7-8.

The final, where the 2026 world champion will be crowned, is set for Nov. 14 in Brooklyn, New York.

Ticket sales for the World Championship are expected to begin in mid-July, Riot Games said, with further details to be announced at a later date.