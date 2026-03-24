Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held Tuesday phone talks with his French counterpart to discuss preparations for French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming state visit to Seoul and the evolving situation in the Middle East, officials said.

According to the foreign ministry, Cho spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, exchanging views on Macron's planned visit in April and regional security issues.

Cho welcomed the planned trip, noting it will mark Macron's first visit to South Korea since taking office in May 2017 and comes as the two countries celebrate the 140th anniversary of diplomatic ties this year.

Barrot expressed hope that Macron's visit will serve as an opportunity to elevate bilateral relations across various sectors.

The two sides also discussed the Middle East situation, with Barrot emphasizing the importance of international cooperation to ensure long-term security in the Strait of Hormuz and stability in the global economy and oil markets.

Cho shared the view that peace in the Middle East and safe, free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz are crucial to the security and economic interests of both countries and the broader international community.

The two sides agreed to continue in-depth discussions on bilateral issues and global cooperation when they meet in person in the near future, including on the occasion of Macron's visit, the ministry said. (Yonhap)