Over a third of high school students said smartphone and media use is the biggest distraction to their studies, according to a survey by Jinhak Corp. About 70 percent said they keep their phones nearby even though it hampers their work.

The nationwide survey of 3,535 students found that 34.4 percent ranked “smartphone and media use” as the top study disturbance. The next most common distractions were “lacking will and procrastination” (28.1 percent), “poor physical strength and drowsiness” (13.5 percent) and “lack of goal or motivation” (11.5 percent).

How students manage their phones during study varies. About 43 percent keep it nearby on silent or do-not-disturb mode, while 32 percent keep it nearby without changing the settings. Fewer students take stricter measures, such as leaving it out of reach (14.2 percent), turning it off (5.4 percent) or using the airplane or locked mode (3.8 percent).