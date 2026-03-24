“The King’s Warden” has become the highest-grossing film in South Korean box office history, surpassing 142.5 billion won ($142.5 million) in cumulative ticket sales.

Data released Sunday by the Korean Film Council showed the film overtook previous record holders “Extreme Job” (139.6 billion won) and “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” (135.7 billion won). The historical drama, based on a true story and directed by Jang Hang-jun, was released on Dec. 29.

By admissions, the film ranks third all-time. With 14.75 million viewers in a country of 51 million, it has surpassed “Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds” (14.41 million) and “Ode to My Father” (14.25 million), trailing only “The Admiral: Roaring Currents” (17.61 million) and “Extreme Job” (16.26 million).

“The King’s Warden” follows the tragic tale of a Joseon king, Danjong, played by Park Ji-hoon, during his exile to Cheongnyeongpo in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, where he forms bonds with local villagers.