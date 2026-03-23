The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday rejected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's hopes for summit talks, saying Japan must first abandon "anachronistic practices."

According to a pool report, Takaichi expressed "a very strong desire" to meet directly with the North Korean leader during her talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington last week.

"This is not the one that comes true, as wanted or decided by Japan," Kim Yo-jong, a department director in the North's ruling party, said in a statement released by the North's Korean Central News Agency.

"If the prime minister of Japan seeks to resolve its unilateral matter not recognized by us, our state leadership will have no intention to meet or sit face to face with her. For top leaders of the two countries to meet, Japan should first break with its anachronistic practices and habits," she added.

Kim also said Pyongyang has "nothing to discuss face to face with such a party still keen on obsolete thinking and impossible ideas."

"I don't want to see the prime minister of Japan coming to Pyongyang," Kim added. "However, this is just my personal position." (Yonhap)