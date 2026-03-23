All songs from BTS’ new album landed on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global Chart, taking the top 14 spots, according to label Big Hit Music on Sunday.

The group set a record for a K-pop act, placing all tracks from its fifth studio album “Arirang” on the highest rungs on the daily chart, led by the main track “Swim” at No. 1.

The LP instantly became the most-streamed album from a K-pop artist in the platform’s history, generating the most plays in one day on Spotify this year.

The seven members left for New York on Sunday for a special show, “Spotify X BTS: Swimside,” slated for Monday in the US. It will be the first time in four years that they will perform in the country as a group.