"The King's Warden" has become the third most-watched film in Korean cinema history, data showed Monday, as the historical film continued its reign at the box office.

The film attracted about 803,000 moviegoers over the weekend, bringing its cumulative total to 14.75 million, according to the Korean Film Council.

It is now only behind two films in terms of admissions -- the 2014 war epic "The Admiral: Roaring Currents" with 17.6 million and the 2019 action comedy "Extreme Job" with 16.2 million.

In box office revenue, it has already overtaken both films in part to higher ticket prices, earning 142.5 billion won (US$94.6 million). "The Admiral: Roaring Currents" earned 135.7 billion won, while "Extreme Job" brought in 139.6 billion won.

Directed by Jang Hang-jun, "The King's Warden" reimagines historical events through a fictional lens, following the unlikely friendship between village chief Eom Heung-do (Yoo Hai-jin) and the deposed King Danjong (Park Ji-hoon) of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) during the latter's exile in the village.

The film has drawn praise for its ensemble performance, allowing viewers to deeply connect with the young king's suffering and the villagers who rally wholeheartedly to his side, as well as its stunning depiction of the real-life exile location, among others. (Yonhap)