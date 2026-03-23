North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament, the Supreme People’s Assembly, convenes

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was reappointed as president of the state affairs commission at the first session of the Supreme People's Assembly following last month's ruling party congress, state media reported Monday.

"The SPA reelected Comrade Kim Jong-un as president the state affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea at the first session, the first state affairs activity of its 15th term" the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency said, referring to the country by its official name.

Kim's reappointment to the highest post of the state affairs commission marks his third consecutive term since the commission was created in 2016 as the country's top policy guidance body.

"The greatness of Comrade Kim is per se the strongest national power" of North Korea, the KCNA quoted party secretary Ri Il-hwan as saying ahead of the appointment. "We respect, follow and admire him so much."

During the meeting, Jo Yong-won, known as one of Kim's closest aides, was also elected chairman of the SPA standing committee, the top parliamentary post, replacing Choe Ryong-hae, according to the KCNA.

North Korea typically convenes a session of the rubber-stamp parliament following a party congress to legislate laws needed to implement decisions made at the congress.

According to the KCNA, Ri Son-gwon, a former point man on inter-Korean relations, and party director Kim Hyong-sik were named vice chairmen of the SPA standing committee.

Premier Pak Thae-song retained his post, while former Premier Kim Tok-hun was appointed first vice premier, a position newly created at the latest meeting.

In the reshuffle, Jo was also appointed vice chief of the state affairs commission, while Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim, was relieved of her post as a member of the commission.

Sunday's meeting also discussed revisions to North Korea's constitution, measures to implement a five-year national development plan unveiled at the party congress and the state budget for 2026, the KCNA said, without disclosing details.

The main focus of attention of the ongoing SPA meeting is whether North Korea will redefine inter-Korean relations through a constitutional revision, after the leader declared the two Koreas "two countries hostile to each other."

Experts predict North Korea may remove the principle of peaceful unification with South Korea from its constitution as the country deepens its hostile stance toward Seoul, although it remains unclear whether such a revision would be disclosed through state media. (Yonhap)