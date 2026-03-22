An American soldier was booked Sunday for allegedly assaulting a South Korean man at a nightclub in Seoul's Hongdae district, police said.

The 20-something member of the US Forces Korea was apprehended at the scene after allegedly assaulting the man around 3 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Mapo Police Station.

The altercation reportedly began after the victim bumped shoulders with the soldier's party and resulted in him sustaining a fractured nose.

The soldier was transferred to the USFK in accordance with the Status of Forces Agreement, which governs the legal status of the 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea.

Police said they will decide on the next steps after determining the details of the incident. (Yonap)