K-pop giant BTS said Saturday its long-awaited comeback concert will focus on showcasing the symbolism of Seoul's Gwanghwamun Square, where it will perform live for the first time as a full group in more than three years.

With a few hours left before the show's beginning at 8 p.m., the group said the concert's stage design aims to frame the historic Gwanghwamun Gate as part of the performance, underscoring its cultural significance at the heart of the capital.

"To highlight the meaning of Gwanghwamun, we built an open-frame cube stage that keeps the view unobstructed so both the square and the stage appear together," leader RM said through the group's agency BigHit Music. "We wanted Gwanghwamun itself to be part of the scene."

J-Hope described the setup as "a frame containing Gwanghwamun," saying the sight of BTS performing within that frame would hold symbolic weight for both the group and its fans.

The concert follows the release of BTS's fifth studio album, "Arirang," on Friday. The group will premiere new songs, including the title track "Swim," during the concert to be streamed globally on Netflix. It marks the band's first stage together since the "Yet to Come in Busan" concert in October 2022, before members began military service.

RM, who suffered a minor ankle injury during a rehearsal, said he would "adjust his performance according to his condition but still "do my best within limits."

V said the group had "prepared thoroughly and practiced every day," while Jungkook added he hoped to deliver a performance "without regrets."

Jimin said singing the iconic Korean folk song of "Arirang" together at the historic venue would capture "the moment when space and music come together." (Yonhap)