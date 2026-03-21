Prime Minister Kim Min-seok inspected on-site safety ahead of K-pop group BTS' comeback concert in central Seoul on Saturday.

With hours to go until the 8 p.m. concert at Gwanghwamun Square, Kim visited a situation room set up for the event at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, where he was briefed by officials from the interior ministry, the Seoul metropolitan government, the police and firefighting agencies, and Hybe, the K-pop company behind BTS.

Kim instructed the officials to ensure the safety of crowds surrounding the square, step up vigilance against terror threats, and integrate road traffic controls and public transport services to facilitate people's orderly exit after the concert, among other things.

He also reminded Hybe that national resources have been mobilized to support the success of their event.

"That is why I think it's important that the company, not just during the concert but also in the future, feels a sense of responsibility and perceives that the entire nation and the people are supporting them and bearing a certain amount of inconvenience," he said.

Speaking to the venue, Kim voiced hope that the concert will highlight the significance of the square as a national, historical and democratic space.

Around 260,000 people are expected to gather for the show, in the area stretching from the square to Sungnye Gate, over a kilometer away.

Security has been tightened with the planned deployment of 15,000 safety management personnel, including some 6,700 police officers, to the site. (Yonhap)