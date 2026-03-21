At least 11 people have been killed in a large-scale fire at an automobile parts plant in the central city of Daejeon, authorities said Saturday.

Rescue workers recovered the remains of the 11th victim from the charred wreckage of the plant around Saturday noon, they said.

Three others remain missing, and at least 59 people were injured in the explosion, including two firefighters.

A total of 170 workers were inside the plant when the fire was reported at around 1:17 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters were earlier unable to enter the structure due to concerns it could collapse. Also complicating the firefighting effort were 200 kilograms of sodium inside the building, which could explode if poorly handled.

The fire was fully extinguished after about 10 hours and 30 minutes, authorities said.

Fire officials are now using heavy equipment to remove debris as they continue searching for missing people.

The cause was not immediately known, but the blaze appeared to have spread rapidly, with witnesses reporting an explosion.

President Lee Jae Myung has called for the full mobilization of personnel and equipment to contain the fire and support rescue operations. (Yonhap)