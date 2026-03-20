Girl group Cosmosy will release “Chance” on Friday ahead of the full release of its second EP, due out on March 31, according to agency NTT docomo Studio.

It will be the second prerelease from the group's EP, “of the world,” after “Physics,” which was released last year. On Thursday, the group also performed “Chance” on stage for the first time for a television music chart show.

The upcoming mini album will expand Cosmosy’s sci-fi narrative imbued with eastern aesthetics, building on that of its first EP “the a(e)nd,” which came out six months earlier.

The last endeavor, along with two singles, earned the group a spot on “Global Breakout Searches: K-Pop Debuts,” from the “Year in Search 2025” list by Google.