Wonpil of Day6 will hold a solo concert in Seoul on May 1-3, label JYP Entertainment announced Thursday.

The three shows are named after his solo EP, “Unpiltered,” which is set for release on March 30. The mini album comprises seven tracks, all co-written by the singer-songwriter. The new release comes about four years after Wonpil's first solo album “Pilmography,” which was supported by his first-ever solo show.

Separately, Day6 performed twice in Taipei earlier this month for its tour celebrating the group's 10-year career. “The Decade” continues in Daejeon this weekend, before heading to five more cities: Singapore, Tokyo, Macao, Busan and Kobe, Japan.