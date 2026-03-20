A former South Korean ambassador to Brazil has been appointed as the country's new ambassador to Canada, the foreign ministry said Friday.

The ministry unveiled the appointment of Lim Ki-mo, who also previously served as ambassador to Argentina.

Kim earned a bachelor's degree in Hispanic language and literature at Seoul National University before joining the foreign service in 1991.

He also served as deputy director-general for the office preparing for Seoul's hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju last year. (Yonhap)