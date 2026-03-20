The ninth EP from P1Harmony sold half a million copies in the first week, a record for the six-member group, agency FNC Entertainment announced Thursday.

“Unique” also surpassed the first-week sales of its previous album, eighth EP “Duh!,” in just one day. "Duh!" entered the Billboard 200 at No. 23, and the group's first English-language album “Ex,” released in September last year, claimed the No. 9 spot on the main albums chart.

The new album portrays the bandmates as returning to their superhero duties after being on strike. “Unique” topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in four regions and the title track earned the group first place on a television music chart show on Thursday.