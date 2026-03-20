Global K-pop sensation BTS said it wanted to keep Korean sentiment alive in its own way as it prepared to release the new studio album "Arirang," its first full-group project in nearly four years.

The seven-member group will drop the 14-track set at 1 p.m. Friday in Korean time, marking its first group release since the anthology album "Proof" in June 2022 and all members completed their mandatory military service.

The album takes its name from "Arirang," a beloved Korean folk song often described as an unofficial national anthem, and is billed by its label, BigHit Music, as capturing BTS' identity as a group that began in Korea, along with "the longing and deep love that lie within their hearts."

Speaking in a written interview with the label ahead of the release, the team's front man RM said Korean elements were a natural anchor for the band's first group comeback in three years and nine months.

"'Koreanness' is an important keyword that can bind the seven of us together, because it's where we started and what connects us to our roots," he said. "Rather than bringing in traditional motifs as a fixed frame, we wanted to interpret them naturally in our current way."

Jin and Suga agreed, saying that the group tried to strike a balance between the Korean sentiment and its own musical color. The 14-track album includes tracks such as "Swim," "Body to Body," "Hooligan," "Aliens," "Fya" and "2.0," with "Swim" set as the lead single. The song has been described as an upbeat alternative pop track about navigating life's challenges, with lyrics co-written by RM.

"When I first heard it, it felt mild and quietly captivating much like Pyongyang Naengmyeon. The more I listened, the more I wanted to 'swim together' with it," he said, referring to the Pyongyang-style cold noodle dish, known for its beef broth that has a bland, savory flavor.

Jin added, "It's not a song that immediately grabs you from the first bite, but the more you hear it, the harder it is to forget."

"There's a rhythmic point in the middle that really sticks in your head. When I listen to that part, I lose track of time."

Jimin said the album's core message reflects where the group now stands. "I wanted to say that we'll keep moving forward," he said. "There's always pressure to show something new and better, and that brings countless worries. Even so, we wanted to express our determination to keep swimming and never stop."

"Arirang" is BTS' fifth studio album and its first since its break from group activities to focus on solo projects and fulfill military duty.

The members said the time apart and the prospect of reuniting as seven shaped both the sound and structure of the new record.

"When you listen to the album from start to finish, the overall construction feels solid," the group said collectively. "We focused on broadening our range in genres, sound and vocal expression. Even with styles that aren't familiar to us, we tried to take them on, and we worked hard to incorporate approaches we hadn't used before."

The group held songwriting sessions for the album in Los Angeles last summer. Star producers, including Diplo, Ryan Tedder and El Guincho, helped produce the tracks.

"We lived together while working on the songs -- eating meals together, talking a lot, and each spending our free time in our own way," Suga said. "Every evening, we found ourselves talking about our trainee days. Being together again like that brought back so many memories."

The members said that, despite their global rise and individual careers, their bond has remained unchanged.

"When I'm with the members, I feel the version of myself I like most -- the innocence and childlike side from when we were younger," RM said. "We often say it's genuinely fun when we're together. It's not easy to meet friends who feel this much like family."

Jin added that their bond has only deepened. "If I had to pick something that's changed for the better, it's that we've grown even closer," he said. "The way we naturally laugh and joke around when we're together is the same. When someone finds a good restaurant these days, we still go eat there together."

The members described their return as a full group as both deeply moving and comforting.

"We're excited and nervous, but above all, deeply moved," they said of their first group release in three years and nine months. "Just being able to gather as seven again and create something together feels joyful and gratifying."

They also acknowledged the weight of fans' expectations. "We've prepared with great care to meet the expectations of ARMY, who have waited so long for us," they said, referring to the BTS fan base. "The fact that we can once again show our best selves is an honor and a happiness in itself. It's our first group album in a long time, so there was both excitement and a bit of fear, but with our members and ARMY by our side, there's nothing to worry about."

To mark the release, BTS will stage a special live performance at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on Saturday. The show, which is expected to attract 260,000 fans and visitors to the area, will be streamed globally on Netflix.

The group is then set to travel to the United States, where it will perform "Spotify x BTS: Swimside" in New York on Monday, followed by appearances on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on March 25 and 26. (Yonhap)