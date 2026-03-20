DP lawmaker says to leave party amid sexual harassment allegations

Rep. Jang Kyung-tae of the ruling Democratic Party, who is facing sexual harassment allegations, said Friday he will leave the party and seek to prove his innocence.

Jang made the announcement a day after a police review panel recommended that his case be referred to prosecutors over allegations that he sexually harassed a female aide.

"I will prove my innocence and return so as not to cause harm to the party," Jang wrote on his Facebook account.

"Although there were controversies during the investigative process, I will faithfully cooperate and prove my innocence," he added.

The two-term lawmaker is accused of sexually harassing the aide during a staff dinner at a restaurant in October 2023. Authorities also allege that he caused "secondary harm," including exposing the victim's identity. (Yonhap)