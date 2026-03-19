An unusual question lightened the mood during the televised debate of the Democratic Party of Korea's Seoul mayor hopefuls aired on SBS on Thursday. The question: which areas of Seoul could the sequel to Netflix's hit "KPop Demon Hunters" be set?

Here are the top picks of the mayoral hopefuls Chong Won-o, Kim Hyung-nam, Reps. Jeon Hyun-heui, Kim Young-bae and Park Ju-min.

1. Gwanghwamun

Gwanghwamun, the main gate of Gyeongbokgung in central Seoul, has long served as the iconic cultural landmark at the heart of the capital.

For liberal politicians, Gwanghwamun is also a beacon of democratic triumph.

"Gwanghwamun is a historical plaza symbolizing South Korea's democratic resilience," former Seongdong-gu ward office chief Chong Won-o said. "I recommend that Gwanghwamun be the filming location because it gave birth to K-democracy that earned South Korea admiration worldwide."

In 2017, Gwanghwamun Square served as a main venue for the candlelight vigils calling for former President Park Geun-hye's impeachment over her corruption scandal. Fast forward to 2024, demonstrators called for former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment in the aftermath of the political crisis, which the left-wing party dubbed "the revolution of light," named after the light sticks demonstrators held.

"People from all over the world will remember our light sticks," two-term Democratic Party lawmaker Rep. Kim Young-bae said.

2. 'Pocha' streets

After sunset in South Korea, outdoor food stalls light up narrow alleys as they welcome friends and colleagues for boozy nights in good company.

These streets and the food stalls that fill them — locally dubbed "pojangmacha," or "pocha" for short — would make fitting locations for the sequel, considering the underlying lessons from "KPop Demon Hunters."

"There, people drink alcohol to talk about upsetting things or their own mistakes of the day," said Kim Hyung-nam, a mayoral race candidate who was director at the civic group Center for Military Human Rights Korea. "To me, the underlying theme of 'KPop Demon Hunters' is, 'It's okay to be myself, it's okay to be a little vulnerable.'"

Besides the atmosphere that could be captured on screen, such settings could also introduce international viewers to new Korean foods. The unique snacks sold in pocha — usually paired with drinks like soju — could give foreigners a completely new experience if they visit Korea, Democratic Party lawmaker Rep. Park Ju-min said.

"There are dishes like chicken gizzards, chicken feet and hagfish, which many foreigners might find unfamiliar," he said. "The moment you try it, you will be like 'Wow.'"

3. Seongsu-dong neighborhood

Sometimes described as the "Brooklyn of Seoul," the Seongsu-dong neighborhood in eastern Seoul has become a hub for coffee shops, trendy restaurants and fashion.

Chong Won-o, who was the Seongsu-dong ward office chief for 12 years until he stepped down to run for a mayoral post, said the neighborhood's rise was thanks to its refurbishment project.

Chong also said that one-fourth of foreigners' credit card spending went to the walkable neighborhood, adding that the neighborhood's popularity among foreign tourists made Seongdong-gu a go-to setting for the sequel.

Rep. Jeon Hyun-heui of the Democratic Party picked Seoul Forest in Seongdong-gu as a viable location for the sequel. She said that the 480,000 square-meter forest offers visitors a nice stroll, is adjacent to the Han River, as well as major K-pop entertainment agencies.

4. Dongdaemun

The No. 1 campaign pledge for Jeon, a three-term liberal lawmaker, would be to demolish the Dongdaemun Design Plaza and build a new domed cultural complex there. The new venue could serve as a concert venue for the protagonist trio Huntrix in the sequel.

"Like they performed on stage next to Seoul Tower ... Huntrix might hold a stage performance (in the Dongdaemun domed arena). Next, Rumi and Jinu might stop by a fashion town in Dongdaemun, stroll along the Cheonggyecheon stream, try tteokbokki and gimbap in Gwangjang Market, and exchange rings in a jewelry shop next to the market," Jeon said.

In response, Park Ju-min said Jeon "came up with a complete film scenario."

5. Mangwon-dong neighborhood

The Mangwon-dong neighborhood in Mapo-gu in western Seoul is where younger customers are drawn to clusters of restaurants and cafes. Kim Hyung-nam described it as the birthplace of K-pop, and it therefore deserves to be a filming location.

"K-pop songs are normally created in small studios, and Mangwon-dong is the neighborhood home to a lot of these studios," he said. "I really want to share the passion of these young creators who write songs, play instruments, and do recording work all night long, as well as the real-life challenges and concerns in their daily lives with the world."

6. Dongmyo Flea Market

Three-term lawmaker Rep. Park Ju-min said the Dongmyo Flea Market in Jongno-gu is the "mecca for retro fashion," which would suit the quirky fashion sense of the Huntrix members.

"People of all generations bring out all sorts of strange items, and when you put them together, they come together in a very unique look," he said of the market.