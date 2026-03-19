South Korea has eased several requirements for pet-friendly restaurants to address confusion and operational burdens that have persisted since a new system allowing pets inside dining establishments took effect earlier this month.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced Thursday that it had prepared updated operating guidelines for restaurants that allow pets, and one of the key revisions expands how restaurants can verify a pet’s vaccination status.

Until now, proof had to be provided through a veterinary-issued certificate or a pet health app. Under the revised rules, restaurants may also accept a handwritten record completed by the pet owner on site or a QR code-based survey form.

Authorities also clarified standards for table spacing, a previously vague requirement that had caused confusion.

If pets remain in a carrier, sit in a designated pet chair or are held by their owners, restaurants do not need to make additional adjustments to spacing between tables.

When a leash is used, the distance only needs to be sufficient to prevent the pet from coming into contact with other customers. The ministry emphasized that no fixed numerical standard, such as 1 meter, is required, and spacing may be adjusted at the operator’s discretion.

The government also eased facility requirements for restaurant owners. Previously, restaurants were required to prepare leash fixtures, carriers and pet chairs to prevent animals from roaming freely. Now, only one of these items is required.

As the system is still in its early stages, the government will suspend on-site enforcement until July. Authorities plan to focus on guidance rather than penalties and will offer tailored consulting services for operators who apply in advance.

The number of participating restaurants is rising rapidly. According to the ministry, as of March 6, 287 establishments had registered in the first week of implementation. As of Thursday morning, that number had nearly tripled to 802.

The ministry said it will continue refining the system based on feedback to ensure a smooth rollout.