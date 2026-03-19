'Welcome, First Time in Korea?' enters its 10th year with refreshed format, star-studded wish list including Gordon Ramsay, Cardi B

MBC's long-running travel series "Welcome, First Time in Korea?" is entering its 10th year of broadcast with a refreshed format and a buzzy new cast lineup that includes the Oscar-winning "KPop Demon Hunters" director, Chris Appelhans.

The show, which returns Thursday after a six-month hiatus, has built a devoted following over the years, generating viral moments as foreign national visitors navigate Korean culture and travel the country.

Originally structured around a host living in Korea who would invite friends from abroad to travel alongside them, the series is now opening its doors wider, welcoming any foreign guests eager to experience the country firsthand.

"The show is usually summed up in one sentence as 'a program that invites foreigners to travel in Korea,' but we've now gained enough confidence to drop the word 'invited' from that definition," said producer Jeon Min-kyung at an online press conference Thursday, nodding to Korea's rising cultural footprint on the global stage and the show's elevated status.

The revamped edition has already generated considerable anticipation, headlined by Paco, a social media personality who went viral for his salesmanship and fluent Korean, and Chris Appelhans, co-director of Netflix's breakout animated feature "KPop Demon Hunters."

For Jeon, authenticity was the defining factor in assembling the new roster.

"There are many people who like Korea and express their affection for it, but for Paco, that connection spans nearly 15 years. We felt that his long-standing, genuine love for Korea, his character and story, could clearly illustrate the changes we're bringing to the show."

That same standard was applied across the board. Jeon revealed that the production screened roughly 300 teams over six months before finalizing the cast, ultimately favoring participants with a genuine appetite for immersive travel over guests with a more reserved approach.

Meanwhile, when asked which figures they would most like to see featured on "Welcome, First Time in Korea?" two global names came forward: Gordon Ramsay and Cardi B.

"(Ramsay's) already visited Korea once, but I'd love to see him go to traditional markets, visit long-standing local eateries, and try street food. I'm also curious about his reactions. I think it would be great if well-known chefs came on the show," said comedian Kim Jun-hyun, who co-hosts the show with DinDin.

Meanwhile, Jeon nominated rapper Cardi B. "I once saw her mix tuna with gochujang, seasoned seaweed, and rice, and I could really feel her authenticity there. If she came, I think it would lead to an unexpected and fun trip," she said.

"Welcome, First Time in Korea?" premieres its revamped edition Thursday on MBC.