HONG KONG, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Battery Show Asia 2026, co-located with Energy Storage Asia and Mobility Tech Asia, successfully wrapped up its three-day event from March 10 to 12 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. The event brought together over 200 exhibitors and showcased more than 1,000 cutting-edge technologies and products, solidifying its position as a premier global platform for energy, technology, and innovation.

The event attracted 15,367 professional buyers from 103 countries and regions, with international buyers making up an impressive 62.1% of attendees. Key participants included representatives from government agencies, industry organizations, vehicle manufacturers, energy and storage system integrators, smart grid companies, battery manufacturers, core component suppliers, research institutions, and investment firms, underscoring the event's global reach and industry significance.

Global Business Opportunities: 100+ International Buyer Groups and On-Site Deals

The Battery Show Asia 2026 welcomed over 100 professional buyer groups from Europe, North America, India, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, South America, and various regions of China, including Hong Kong, Macau, and the mainland. These groups engaged in meaningful discussions with exhibitors, fostering efficient connections and driving targeted business collaborations.

International buyers actively expressed procurement intentions and signed contracts during the event, enabling exhibitors to expand their footprint in overseas markets. Notably, European buyers increased by 43%, highlighting strong market potential. Buyer groups from Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, demonstrated robust regional demand, while South American buyers, such as those from Brazil, reached procurement agreements with exhibitors, further enhancing international cooperation opportunities.

This dynamic exchange not only supported Chinese companies in accessing global markets but also provided overseas enterprises with a vital opportunity to strengthen their presence in the Asia-Pacific region, reaffirming the exhibition's role as a critical bridge in the global industrial chain.

Energy + Technology + Innovation: Thousands of Groundbreaking Products on Display

Leading companies such as CATL, Tianneng, REPT BATTERO, Yunsa Power, WeLion, TotalEnergies, and Lead Intelligent showcased their latest innovations in battery materials, cell manufacturing, battery components, energy storage systems, commercial and industrial storage solutions, and charging equipment.

The exhibition also featured a dedicated application zone, spotlighting cutting-edge technologies in heavy-duty trucks, light-duty vehicles, passenger cars, two-wheelers, eVTOLs, and residential and industrial energy storage systems. These displays demonstrated the diverse applications of battery technology across multiple industries.

Setting New Milestones: Upgraded Highlights of The Battery Show Asia 2026

The event introduced a series of high-profile activities, marking a new chapter for The Battery Show in the Asia-Pacific region:

These activities underscored the exhibition's international influence and professional caliber, while setting new benchmarks for The Battery Show's Asia-Pacific strategy.

Igniting Innovation: 150 Conference Sessions Explore the Industry's Future

The event featured 150 high-quality speeches and discussions, with over 130 global industry leaders and technical experts sharing insights on policy trends, industry development, technological innovation, and market dynamics.

Key topics included advanced battery technologies, battery safety and recycling, solid-state batteries, energy storage applications, multi-sector battery innovations, electric vehicle technologies, hydrogen energy practices, Southeast Asian market opportunities, market reports, and investment trends. These forums provided attendees with a comprehensive, multidimensional perspective, fostering the exchange of global technologies and practices.

Looking Ahead: The Battery Show Asia 2027

The Battery Show Asia 2027 is scheduled to take place from July 14 to 16, 2027, at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. Industry professionals are warmly invited to join and witness the future of battery and energy innovation.

For Partnership & Inquiries

Hubert Guan

Event Director

Hubert.Guan@informa.com