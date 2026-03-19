Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation is set to return with the new single “Moveurbody” on Monday at 6 p.m., SM Entertainment announced Thursday.

The track fuses Brazilian phonk and hard techno into a high-energy hybrid sound, powered by Hyoyeon’s dynamic vocals and a pulsating rave atmosphere.

She participated in the song’s writing, composition and arrangement, delivering lyrics with a commanding message that urges listeners to dance.

Since debuting as a DJ with “Sober” in 2018, Hyoyeon has established a distinct musical identity through releases including “Dessert,” “Second,” “Deep,” “Picture” and “Yes,” while expanding her presence through global DJ tours and on festival stages.

Ahead of the release, Hyoyeon will host a showcase for her curated party brand HWA:HAP on Saturday in Seoul, featuring an immersive “Rave Night” concept.