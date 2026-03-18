The foreign ministry said Wednesday it held an interagency meeting to assess the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and discuss ways to ensure the safety of South Korean ships and crew members operating in the area.

In the meeting attended by officials from the oceans and defense ministries, the Coast Guard and diplomatic missions in the Middle East, participants discussed the current situation and support measures for a possible evacuation, the ministry said.

Participants said they will continue to monitor the safety and health of crew members and review possible evacuation plans in the event the situation worsens.