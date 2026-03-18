Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held phone talks his Indonesian counterpart, Sugiono, on Wednesday, Cho's office said, as the two countries prepare for Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's planned visit to South Korea later this month.

The phone talks were held ahead of Prabowo's state visit to South Korea from March 31 to April 2 for summit talks with President Lee Jae Myung to discuss bilateral ties.

Cho and Sugiono expressed hope that Prabowo's visit will serve as a milestone in further elevating the countries' special strategic partnership, the ministry said.

They also agreed to work closely to deliver tangible outcomes across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, defense and the arms industry, as well as artificial intelligence, digital technology, infrastructure and nuclear energy, it added.