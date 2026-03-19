BTS is set to hold an outdoor concert on March 21 to celebrate the release of its fifth album “Arirang,” transforming Gwanghwamun Square into festival grounds.

The event, “BTS the Comeback Live — Arirang,” will take place at Yukjo Yard, north of Gwanghwamun Square. The seven members will enter through the gates of Geunjeongmun, Heungnyemun and Gwanghwamun, passing the royal viewing platform Woldae, with the procession and concert streamed live to viewers in 190 territories via Netflix.

The performance will feature 87 professionals, including 50 dancers and 13 traditional Korean musicians, under director Hamish Hamilton, famed for Super Bowl halftime shows. For the first time, the exterior walls of Gwanghwamun and Sungnyemun will serve as media facades displaying videos highlighting Korea’s traditional culture.