President Lee Jae Myung expressed gratitude to the leaders of Qatar and Saudi Arabia for their support in helping South Korean nationals safely evacuate from the Middle East amid recent regional tensions.

On Tuesday, Lee sent letters of appreciation to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, acknowledging their countries’ assistance during the evacuations.

In his message to the Qatari emir, Lee thanked Qatar for facilitating an emergency commercial flight departing from Doha on March 9, which enabled 322 South Korean nationals to return safely to Incheon the following day. He noted that Qatar’s swift and considerate support demonstrated the strength of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed hope for continued cooperation.

Lee also conveyed his appreciation to the Saudi crown prince for supporting South Korea’s evacuation efforts. A South Korean military transport aircraft carrying 204 nationals departed from Riyadh on March 14 and arrived safely in South Korea on March 15 with the cooperation of Saudi authorities.

The president emphasized that such assistance reflects strong international collaboration in times of crisis and underscored the importance of continued partnership to ensure the safety of citizens abroad.