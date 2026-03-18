Four former bandmates of Zerobaseone will begin a new chapter as a new group on May 26, according to a local media report Wednesday.

YH Entertainment acknowledged that another debut is in the works for Zhang Hao, Ricky, Han Yujin and Kim Gyuvin, but did not provide any specifics.

The aforementioned four debuted with the project group in 2023 as finalists of TV competition “Boyz Planet.” The nine-member act extended its group activities by two months and held its final gigs, encore shows for the “Here and Now" world tour, in Seoul from Friday to Sunday.

YH Entertainment suggested in January that the four, originally managed by the company, would part ways with the group, saying they are looking at various options.

The other five bandmates are to continue as Zerobaseone with plans for a new album, also due in May, according to another media report Wednesday.