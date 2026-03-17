Hyundai Motor Group said Tuesday it will showcase its hydrogen technologies across the full value chain at the H2&FC Expo in Tokyo, as it steps up efforts to position itself as a global hydrogen solutions provider.

Held at Tokyo Big Sight, the expo is one of the world’s leading hydrogen and fuel cell industry events, bringing together companies to present next-generation technologies and discuss market trends.

At the event, Hyundai will operate a booth centered on HTWO, its hydrogen brand and business platform, highlighting capabilities spanning hydrogen production, storage, transport and utilization.

The group will present hydrogen refueling and storage technologies as well as a test-drive program for its hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, the Nexo.

The latest Nexo is powered by a 150-kilowatt motor, accelerates from zero to 100 kilometers per hour in 7.8 seconds and offers a driving range of up to 720 kilometers on a single refueling, which takes about five minutes.

Hyundai will also demonstrate its Automatic Charging Robot-Hydrogen, developed by its robotics lab, which enables fully automated refueling of hydrogen vehicles.

In infrastructure, the company will unveil a modular hydrogen refueling station model, with key equipment integrated into container units to improve space efficiency and enable flexible deployment, including underground and multilevel installations.

Beyond mobility, Hyundai will outline its strategy to expand hydrogen use in industrial applications as part of its decarbonization push.

A key focus is hydrogen burners, which generate heat by combusting hydrogen instead of fossil fuels. The group plans to begin deployment at its Ulsan plant, starting with paint oven processes.

Over the long term, Hyundai aims to replace around 5,000 LNG-based burners used in domestic manufacturing with hydrogen-based systems, with plans to extend adoption to production facilities in North America and Europe.