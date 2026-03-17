IOC athletes' commission member, mental health professor warn elite sport must move beyond results-driven culture to better protect athletes

For decades, elite sport has been built on a simple equation: Endure more, sacrifice more and win more.

But that model is beginning to crack.

A growing number of athletes, researchers and governing bodies around the globe are rethinking what success in sport means, and questioning whether a system that produces medals at the expense of mental health can last.

The answer lies in confronting what they describe as a largely overlooked issue -- "sports trauma," according to Kim Bui, a retired German Olympic gymnast who is now a member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, and Rosemary Purcell, a University of Melbourne professor of elite sport and mental health who is a leading authority on sports mental health.

The two stressed that the problem goes beyond individual athletes and requires structural change.

“People tend to focus on personal factors, such as fear of failure, injury and pressure to perform well,” Bui said in an interview with Herald Business in Seoul on Feb. 26.

“But when you look at the bigger picture, the system itself keeps adding to those pressures,” Bui added, noting that sports trauma is often treated as an individual issue.

She explained that the system is characterized by relentless pressure to deliver results, training environments that tolerate physical or psychological harm and rigid hierarchies that leave athletes with little voice.

Purcell struck a similar chord, warning that blaming athletes for lacking mental strength can overlook the broader issues behind trauma.

“If we keep praising toughness without asking what athletes are being put through, we won’t see real change. People often blame individual athletes for problems that are actually caused by the system itself,” the professor explained.

Purcell went on to say that the “consequences are real,” noting that burnout, ailing mental health and early retirement are becoming increasingly common among elite athletes.

She pointed to a lack of psychological safety -- the ability to make mistakes, speak up and take risks without fear of punishment or exclusion -- as a key factor.

Speaking on the issue, Bui confided that she struggled with bulimia nervosa — an eating disorder that causes people to eat large amounts of food at one time — during her career, which she sees as part of a broader pattern among elite athletes.

“I saw the same struggles repeated across teammates and generations,” she said. “When something keeps happening in the same way, it’s no longer about individual weakness. It’s a pattern shaped by the system.”

Bui warned that ignoring the pattern could have long-term consequences.

“If we don’t address the problem, not only are we harming athletes but also undermining the future of sport,” Bui stressed.

Calling for reform, Bui and Purcell said change must begin with redefining what success in sport means.

Purcell outlined a trauma-informed approach that prioritizes athletes’ physical and psychological safety over short-term results. She also stressed the need for more balanced relationships between athletes and coaches, closer collaboration within support networks and stronger protection for athletes’ autonomy.

“Mental health support should not be seen as optional. It is part of sports organizations’ responsibility,” Purcell said. She added that research shows athletes who feel respected, supported and in control of their careers tend to be healthier, perform better and stay in sport longer.

Drawing on her own experience with sports trauma, Bui said systems must be in place to allow athletes to report problems without fear of retaliation, such as being excluded from team selection.

She stressed the need to protect whistleblowers and ensure confidentiality.

“Athletes need to be confident that speaking up will not put their careers at risk,” Bui noted.

Bui also said Korean athletes should remember that greatness is not defined solely by medals or rankings, stressing the importance of mental health and urging them to seek help when needed.

Purcell echoed this, stressing that winning at all costs can lead to trauma. Instead, she emphasized the value of “winning well,” which is pursuing success rooted in belonging, a healthy environment and meaningful connections.

The two also emphasized the need to build systems that help athletes find value beyond their identity as competitors and prepare for life after retirement.

Bui, who continued her studies while competing, majored in technical biology at the University of Stuttgart. She said her decision to serve on the IOC Athletes’ Commission reflects her focus on the human behind the athlete.

“I titled my autobiography ‘45 Seconds,’ after my final uneven bars routine,” Bui said. “It may have seemed short to the audience, but for athletes, a much longer journey follows.”

Purcell also noted that athletes forced into retirement can face significant psychological distress and urged for greater support throughout their careers, including programs that help them plan for the future and apply their skills beyond sport.

By Shin Dong-yoon & Park Jun-hee