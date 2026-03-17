Kyobo Life Insurance has transformed its headquarters in central Seoul into a vibrant celebration of K-pop, unveiling a giant building wrap in collaboration with BigHit Music to deliver a message of hope and global ambition — just days before BTS’ highly anticipated comeback concert in the same area.

Installed on the exterior wall of its Jongno headquarters, the massive display spans 90 meters wide and 21 meters high, covering 1,890 square meters. The wrap features the phrase, “Born in Korea, Play for the World,” encouraging citizens to pursue their dreams on a global stage — echoing the journey of BTS.

The installation adds to the festive atmosphere building up around Gwanghwamun Square, where BTS will hold a major comeback performance this Saturday, expected to draw large crowds and global attention.

The design incorporates motifs from the four trigrams of the Korean flag, blended with typography and colors inspired by BTS’ latest album. Paired with the spring edition of Kyobo’s iconic Gwanghwamun message board — which reinterprets traditional Korean folk art with a modern twist — the display highlights Korean aesthetics while celebrating the global rise of K-culture.

This marks the third collaboration between Kyobo Life and BTS through the Gwanghwamun message board, a long-running public installation that has shared messages of hope, comfort and inspiration since its launch in 1991. Over the past 36 years, it has displayed more than 120 phrases, including BTS song lyrics featured in 2020.

A Kyobo Life official said the latest project reflects the shared values of encouragement and positivity between the company and the global K-pop group.

“With BTS returning to Gwanghwamun this week, we hope this message resonates even more deeply with citizens and visitors alike,” the official said, adding that the company will continue to engage the public through meaningful cultural collaborations.