Portugal ranks as the best country in the world for retirement, according to the France-based retirement information website Retraite Sans Frontieres.

The country scored high for its low cost of living, favorable climate and environment, tax benefits and retirement visas. Spain and Greece followed in second and third place, with Thailand, Mauritius, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Vietnam and Indonesia rounding out the top 10.

The rankings are drawing attention amid a growing trend of retirees, particularly in Europe, seeking long-term overseas residence to maximize pension income while enjoying a warmer climate.

Evaluation was based on 12 factors, with cost of living carrying the heaviest weight at 20 percent. Other key criteria included climate, health care, security, access to infrastructure, mobility and tax benefits.