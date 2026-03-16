LG Display has begun supplying organic light-emitting diode panels to Chinese electronics maker TCL for the first time, marking a notable partnership as the Chinese firm moves into the premium OLED monitor market.

According to industry sources Monday, TCL’s newly released 32X3A — the company’s first OLED monitor — is equipped with a panel supplied by LG Display. The Korean display maker is understood to have started shipments in January.

The 32-inch monitor supports 4K resolution and a 240-hertz refresh rate, with peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits and 99 percent DCI-P3 color coverage. It also features a dual-mode function that allows the display to run at 480 hertz in 1080p resolution using LG Display’s proprietary OLED technology.

The deal is notable because TCL operates its own display subsidiary, TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology, widely known as CSOT.

Chinese manufacturers, including CSOT, have begun mass-producing OLED panels in recent years. However, industry observers say they still trail Korean rivals in both technology and production capacity, prompting TCL to source OLED panels from LG Display for its flagship gaming monitor.

TCL has traditionally relied on LCD panels supplied by its in-house display arm, but analysts say the company is accelerating its push into OLED displays as demand for premium gaming monitors grows.

Industry watchers say the move highlights the continued technological edge of Korean display makers.

“One clear takeaway is that China still sees Korea — particularly LG Display — as the most viable option when it comes to OLED technology,” an industry source said.

The OLED monitor segment has so far been dominated by Korean manufacturers Samsung Display and LG Display. According to market research firm Omdia, Samsung Display held about 75 percent of the global OLED monitor panel market last year, while LG Display accounted for the remaining 25 percent.

Demand in China is expanding rapidly. Data from International Data Corporation shows OLED monitor shipments in the country surged from 30,000 units in 2023 to 570,000 units last year, while revenue jumped from $29 million to $328 million over the same period.

LG Display returned to profitability last year, reporting 517 billion won ($346 million) in operating profit — its first annual profit since 2021. The company plans to broaden its OLED lineup this year, expanding beyond premium models into more affordable products to accelerate OLED adoption.