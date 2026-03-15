Gmarket, the e-commerce arm of Shinsegae Group, said Sunday that brands participating in its strategic partnership program are seeing strong sales gains, prompting plans to extend the model into high-potential categories.

The platform’s Joint Business Partnership, or JBP, program — through which it works with brands on promotional calendars, advertising plans and product strategies — now includes more than 1,300 brands.

Among roughly 100 of the largest participants, transaction volumes have averaged 20 percent higher than comparable brands operating under standard arrangements.

Food giant Otoki, for instance, joined the program last year to accelerate new product launches and recorded an 87 percent on-year increase in revenue on Gmarket, the company said.

The program’s most dramatic results come from a format called “All-In,” a single-day event in which Gmarket directs its full marketing resources toward one brand. Participating companies' transaction volumes rise about 20-fold on the day compared to a year earlier.

The format helped Amorepacific sell the equivalent of a month’s worth of products in a single day, with transaction volumes up more than 40-fold.

LG Household & Health Care, meanwhile, drew 3.4 times more customer traffic than during standard promotions and set a single-day sales record on the platform.

Gmarket said it plans to expand the JBP model further, focusing on beauty, fashion and food, categories it sees as offering the greatest growth potential.

“When brands grow, the platform grows with them,” a Gmarket official said. "We will keep expanding strategic collaboration to drive sales and build a better environment for brand growth."