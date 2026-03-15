The contentious debate over prosecution reform has intensified after a journalist alleged that allies of President Lee Jae Myung sought to persuade prosecutors to drop criminal charges against him.

The allegation, denied by the ruling camp, has deepened opposition claims that the Lee administration’s push for prosecution reform cannot be separated from the president’s own legal jeopardy.

The ruling Democratic Party of Korea took legal action against the journalist for defaming the president and the government, but the revelation has already provided a pretext for the opposition party's attack against the liberal bloc.

On Sunday, five-term conservative Rep. Na Kyung-won said she would request that the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee hold an interpellation session over the power abuse suspicions. Na vowed to ask Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho whether the rumored scheme had to do with the ongoing prosecutorial reform.

The Democratic Party's floor spokesperson Rep. Baek Seung-a on Sunday blasted the People Power Party for launching an offensive against the president based on groundless remarks.

This comes as Jang In-soo, an independent journalist who was formerly an MBC news reporter, raised speculation Tuesday that an undisclosed high-ranking government official close to Lee told multiple unnamed senior prosecutors, "Make your cancellation of indictment (against Lee in Lee's criminal case) happen."

During the liberal-leaning political show on YouTube channel News Factory, hosted by Kim Ou-joon, Jang added that the official told prosecutors it was "the message from the president." He also claimed that this prompted the prosecution's response that the administration "wanted to do some trades with the prosecution."

While he did not reveal who the official is, how he obtained the information or how the message was conveyed to prosecutors, he said, "I know facts in detail, but I will stop speaking further."

This remark came as the show revolved around hawkish liberal politicians' demands that the prosecution be banned from supplementing criminal investigation of cases, regardless of whether it finds the police investigation insufficient.

Contrary to such demands, the government has proposed in its ongoing legislative move that the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency, one of two entities under the Justice Ministry following a split of the prosecutors' office, be authorized to carry out supplementary criminal investigation.

In response, Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho, who was a close aide to Lee when he chaired the Democratic Party before his presidency, denied that he was in a position to cancel the prosecution's indictment of specific criminal cases.

Hong Ihk-pyo, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, told an interview on Friday that the speculation is deemed "a very inappropriate fake news that could undermine people's trust toward the government," hinting that the broadcast watchdog would launch a probe into News Factory regarding the matter.

The speculation triggered legal action against Jang, as the liberal bloc labeled the speculation groundless.

Rep. Kim Hyun of the Democratic Party unveiled on Thursday plans for the ruling party to accuse Jang of defamation, describing the remark as "a false claim that damaged the reputation of the president and the government."

The party, however, has yet to announce plans to file complaints against Kim Ou-joon of News Factory, triggering calls by Rep. Yoon Joon-byeong of the Democratic Party that Kim must also face consequences.

All criminal trials in which Lee is a defendant, ranging from election law violations to his involvement in land corruption scandals, have been paused since Lee was inaugurated in June. Lee's party has claimed that the prosecution had sought charges against Lee based on political motivation and the fabrication of evidence. In the latest move, the party was seeking a parliamentary probe into criminal cases against liberal figures, including the president.

Rep. Choi Bo-yun, senior spokesperson of the People Power Party, also said Sunday that the president should break his silence over the matter to steer clear of the controversy.

"Lee is the only person to put an end to this controversy," concerning the speculation, Choi said. "If the controversy is not true, Lee should order (the Democratic Party) to halt all of its moves to cancel indictments (against him)."

Lee has yet to openly comment on the party's move. Instead, he said on his X account on Saturday that media outlets reporting false claims are "scarier than weapons," referencing a recent case in which the top court confirmed a conviction for making false claims during the election period that Lee had links to organized crime.