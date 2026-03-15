Motional, Hyundai Motor Group's autonomous driving joint venture with Uber, launched a robotaxi pilot service using the Hyundai Ioniq 5 in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The pilot program will operate in designated areas along Las Vegas Boulevard, including pickup zones around Resorts World Las Vegas, downtown Las Vegas and the Town Square shopping district. The company said it planned to gradually expand the area of service.

Customers requesting a ride through the Uber app whose routes fall within the service zone will be automatically matched with a Motional Ioniq 5 robotaxi. Riders can choose to take the robotaxi at the same price as a regular ride or request a conventional taxi instead.

After boarding, passengers will receive a welcome message and safety instructions through voice guidance, including reminders to fasten their seat belts. If assistance is needed during the trip, riders can connect with a support agent through the app.

Motional said its Ioniq 5 robotaxis are certified under the US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards as SAE Level 4 autonomous vehicles, designed specifically for reliable driverless operation and ride-hailing services.

Motional and Uber are working to accelerate the commercialization of autonomous mobility by combining Motional’s driving technologies with Uber’s global user network under a 10-year strategic partnership signed in 2022.

The companies previously operated a pilot delivery program using Uber Eats in Los Angeles earlier that year and launched a ride-hailing pilot program in Las Vegas later in 2022.

“Motional is ready to put our extensive ride-hailing experience to work with Uber again,” said David Carroll, vice president of commercialization at Motional.

“With our AI-first autonomous driving system, we can seamlessly navigate hundreds of high-demand pickup and drop-off locations where Uber riders want to go — from major hotels on the Strip to shopping at Town Square and exploring downtown Las Vegas.”