South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Friday that US President Donald Trump remained positive about the resumption of dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un but left open the question of when they will meet again.

Kim made the remarks during a press briefing on the 20-minute talks with Trump at the White House, underlining Trump's show of interest in diplomacy with Pyongyang amid speculation that he could seek a meeting with the North Korean leader during his upcoming trip to China for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The premier was in Washington to meet senior US officials and others, including Vice President JD Vance and Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, and promote Seoul's bid to host a U.N. hub on artificial intelligence.

"President Trump expressed (his thoughts) this way. He said, 'Meeting (Kim) is something good. But it could come during the period of my visit to China. It may not happen (during the visit) or could take place afterward," the prime minister said.

"(In my view) that means the timing (of the meeting) is not at the core of the issue," he added.

Trump reportedly plans to travel to China from late March to early April.

Some observers said that Trump could seek to rekindle his personal diplomacy with Kim while in Asia. But others are skeptical that Trump might lack time to focus on other major issues than the high-stakes summit with Xi, particularly when the US is heavily consumed with the military operation against Iran.

Speculation has persisted about the reengagement between Trump and Kim as the White House has repeatedly said that Trump remains open to dialogue with Kim "without any preconditions."

The prime minister said that Trump asked him whether the reclusive leader in Pyongyang is willing to engage with the US He also pointed out that Trump spent a considerable portion of the talks asking for his thoughts on North Korea-related issues.

"(President Trump) said that he has maintained good relations with Chairman Kim Jong-un," the premier said. "And he also asked for my views, saying that he is wondering if Chairman Kim wants dialogue with the US and President Trump."

Kim also told Trump that South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has portrayed him as "the only leader" capable of addressing Korean Peninsula issues. Kim also struck the same note.

"I told President Trump that basically, he is the only Western leader who engaged in dialogue with Chairman Kim and the only leader who has the capacity to play the role of a peacemaker to address Korean Peninsula issues," he said.

When talking about his leadership for peace on the peninsula, Trump asked his staff to bring him a photo of him and the North Korean leader, which was taken when the two sides met at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom in June 2019, to show to Kim, according to the prime minister.

Kim said that he shared some of his ideas regarding diplomacy with North Korea, and that Trump directed his aides to consider steps related to the relations with the North.

Kim did not elaborate on those ideas and Trump's directive, citing diplomatic protocol.

"I told (Trump) that it would be better to increase contacts and dialogue (with North Korea) to revive even a small possibility," he said.

He also told Trump that there has been a positive shift in North Korea's rhetoric from saying there was "no reason not to meet" with the US to a statement that "there is no reason that the Washington-Pyongyang relationship should remain bad."

"I pointed out that the North used an improved expression that appeared to hint at (its interest in) a normalization of relations, and that at the very least, the possibility of contact and dialogue remained open," he said.

During a key ruling party congress last month, the North Korean leader said that Pyongyang has "no reason not to get along with the US" if Washington withdraws its hostile policy, noting that the prospects of US-North Korea ties "entirely depend on the US attitude." Kim has shown no interest in inter-Korean dialogue.

On Thursday, the prime minister had a meeting with Vance, who was joined by US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer.

They discussed a range of issues, including the launch of US trade investigations into 16 economies, including South Korea, under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act, a legal provision that allows the USTR to investigate unfair foreign trade practices on a country-by-country basis.

"Currently, our government's position is that South Korea should not be put at a disadvantage compared with other countries with regards to the Section 301 investigation," Kim said. "But USTR Greer said that South Korea could be in a more advantageous position than other countries in some cases, calling for close communication to address the issues."

Greer also said that the Section 301 inquiry does not specifically target South Korea as it covers various US trading partners, including China and Japan, according to Kim.

During a key ruling party congress last month, Kim said that Pyongyang has "no reason not to get along with the US" if Washington withdraws its hostile policy, noting that the prospects of US-North Korea ties "entirely depend on the US attitude." Kim has shown no interest in inter-Korean dialogue. (Yonhap)