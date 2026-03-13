Ghanaian companies are ready to expand partnerships with Korean firms and position themselves as a gateway for South Korea’s investment into the broader African market.

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama made the remarks while delivering a keynote speech at Ghana Day 2026, commemorating the 69th anniversary of Ghana’s independence on Friday.

“I am particularly pleased that major Korean automobile companies such as Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation have partnered with local Ghanaian firms to establish vehicle assembly plants in Ghana,” he said.

The resource-rich West African president is on a working visit to South Korea, marking the first visit by an African head of state since Lee Jae-myung took office.

The visit comes as the two countries seek to expand cooperation ahead of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

Mahama is scheduled to return to Ghana on Saturday.

“We hope that Korean investment in Ghana will serve not only the Ghanaian market but also as a gateway to the broader African market,” he said, hoping Ghana-Korea ties go beyond government-level engagement through business partnerships and people-to-people exchanges.

Korean investments demonstrate growing confidence in Ghana’s economy and reaffirm Ghana’s position as an important industrial and trade hub within the African Continental Free Trade Area, according to Mahama.

“Africa should no longer be seen merely as a source of raw materials. Our continent is a new frontier of growth, rich with enterprise, innovation, young talent, and vast opportunities,” he said.

“Africa is not only ready to participate in the global economy—it is ready to help define its future,” Mahama underlined, citing Ghana’s partnership with Korea as one grounded in equality and mutual respect.

He described Ghana’s ties with South Korea as a partnership based on “mutual respect and equality,” praising Korea’s development journey as an inspiration while highlighting cooperation in digital infrastructure, agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and renewable energy.

Meanwhile, he also applauded the Korea International Cooperation Agency and the Export-Import Bank of Korea for supporting Ghana.

Friday's event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of the Korean government and Korean companies, and the Ghanaian community in South Korea.

During Mahama's visit, South Korea and Ghana also agreed to work closely together to deliver tangible results across a range of sectors, including the economy, maritime security, and critical minerals.

The agreement was reached during Mahama’s summit with President Lee in Seoul on Wednesday.