South Korea's foreign ministry said Friday it will take stern action against Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's renewed territorial claim over the easternmost South Korean islets of Dokdo.

"We will respond firmly and sternly to any unjust claims by Japan regarding Dokdo," the foreign ministry said in a statement. "Dokdo is clearly our territory historically, geographically and under international law."

On Thursday, Takaichi said Japan would clearly inform the international community that Dokdo is Japanese territory during a ceremony marking Takeshima Day, referring to the islets by their Japanese name, Takeshima.

Takaichi, who took office in October last year, had previously suggested that it would be acceptable for a cabinet minister to attend the Takeshima Day ceremony.

Dokdo has long been a recurring source of tension between the two neighbors, as Tokyo continues to make the sovereignty claims in its policy papers, public statements and school textbooks.

South Korea maintains a small police detachment on the islets, effectively controlling them. (Yonhap)